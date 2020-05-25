Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera shares stunning picture with him; Says ‘My EID is incomplete without my Maalik’

On the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera shares a sweet message for the Dabangg star.

, who enjoys a massive fan following across the world, has found himself a loyal friend in his bodyguard Shera who has been overseeing the superstar’s security for over a decade now. And with years passing by, their bond is going even stronger. Shera has stuck to the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star’s side through thick and thin and has even accompanied him to the Panvel farmhouse where Salman has been locked with his family during the ongoing lockdown.

And while Khan has celebrated Eid in his farmhouse this year, Shera shared a picture of himself the Dabangg star as he sent his wishes to the fans on the holy occasion. In the picture, Salman looked dapper as he wore a light grey coloured t-shirt and was flaunting a bearded look as he was sitting on a wooden chair while Shera wore a black t-shirt with denims. In the caption, Shera wrote, how the festival is incomplete for him if Salman isn’t by his side. “My EID is never complete without my Maalik @BeingsalmanKhan. Eid Mubarak to all of you, enjoy with your family at home. #EidMubarak #SalmanKhan #Beingsheraa #Sheraa #Stayhomestaysafe,” he wrote in the caption.

Take a look at Salman’s recent pic with Shera:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Prabhudheva directorial Dabangg 3. He will be next seen in another cop drama titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which will also be helmed by Prabhudheva. Apart from Salman, the movie will also feature and Randeep Hooda in the lead.

Credits :Instagram

