Salman Khan’s brother Sohail buys Kandy franchise in Lanka Premier League; Chris Gayle to be a part of team

Ahead of Lanka Premiere League, Sohail Khan buys Kandy Tuskers and said that he is happy to be a part of the initiative.
Salman Khan, who has been ruling the industry for over three decades, has played several roles so far. He is an actor, producer, writer and a singer and the superstar has played every role perfectly. Interestingly, following his footsteps, Salman’s brother Sohail Khan is also a multi-talented person who is an actor, director and producer. And now, the Tubelight actor has added another feather to his cap as he has bought a cricket team- Kandy Tuskers franchise in the Lanka Premier League which is slated to begin from November 21 this year.

According to media reports, Sohail along with daddy Salim Khan are a part of the consortium Sohail Khan International LLP. The media reports also suggested that ace cricketer Chris Gayle will be a part of the team along with Kusal Perera, Liam Plunkett, Wahab Riaz and Kusal Mendis. “There is lot of potential in the Lanka Premier League and we are really very happy to be part of this exciting initiative. Sri Lankan fans are very passionate about the game and I am sure they will come out in large numbers to support the team. Chris Gayle is obviously the Universal Boss, but he is not alone, we have a very good team, a good balance of youth and experience, and I am backing my team to play the final,” Sohail said in a press release. It is also reported that Salman will be attending Kandy Tuskers' matches.

Apart from Kandy Tuskers, Lanka Premier League will also have teams like Colombo Kings, Dambulla Hawks, Galle Gladiators and Jaffna Stallions. Interestingly, Sohail has become the fight Bollywood actor to own a cricket team in a professional cricket league after Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Shilpa Shetty and Preity Zinta.

Credits :Times Of India

