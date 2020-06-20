Salman Khan’s charity foundation is a money laundering hub, writes Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap; See Post

In the latest, director and Anurag Kashyap’s brother, Abhinav Kashyap has alleged that Salman Khan’s charity is a money laundering hub; Check out his Facebook post

We all know that Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has triggered a debate on nepotism on social media as netizens have blamed Nepotism as one of the reasons which led Sushant to claim his life. Soon after Sushant’s demise, Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap, who directed in Dabangg, took to Facebook to accuse Salman and his family of sabotaging his career. As we all know, Kashyap made his debut as a director with Dabangg, and in a Facebook post, the director has alleged that the reason he moved out of Dabangg 2 was because Arbaaz Khan, in collusion with Sohail, was trying to take control of his career and bully him.

We all know that Salman Khan runs a charity foundation, and in the latest, Abhinav Kashyap has taken to Facebook to make an accusation against Salman Khan's foundation, as the director has claimed that Salman's Being Human Foundation is a 'money-laundering' hub. Taking to Facebook, Abhinav penned a long note alleging that Salman Khan’s foundation is nothing but a 'money-laundering' hub. The post read, “Janaab Salim Khan ka sabse bada idea hai Being Human. Being Human ki charity mahaj ek dikhava hai... 'Dabangg' ki shooting ke dauran meri ankhon ke samne panch cycle bantti thi... Agle din akhbaron mein chhapta tha danveer Salman Khan ne 500 cycle gareebon mein baanti.. Saari koshish Salman Khan ki gunde mawali wali chhabi sudharne ki thi taaki inke tamaam criminal court cases mein media aur judge inpar thodi riyayat barte (Being Human is the biggest idea of Mr Salim Khan. The charity of Being Human is just a show off. During the shooting of 'Dabangg', five cycles were distributed in front of my eyes. The next day it would be out on the newspapers that Salman Khan has distributed 500 cycles among the poor. This was an attempt to change Salman Khan's image as a goon, to influence the media and judge in his criminal court cases)…”

Furthermore, Abhinav wrote, “Seedhi saadi janta ki ankhon mein dhool jhonkkar unse note bator rahein hain yeh dhurt log... Inki mansha kisiko kuch dene ki nahi, sirf lene ki hai. Sarkar ko chahiye ki Being Human ki bhi gehri janch ho...main sarkar ka pura sehyog karunga…” Soon after Abhinav's accusations, Sohail Khan had filed a defamation case against the filmmaker.

