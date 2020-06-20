Salman Khan’s charity foundation is a money laundering hub, writes Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap; See Post
We all know that Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has triggered a debate on nepotism on social media as netizens have blamed Nepotism as one of the reasons which led Sushant to claim his life. Soon after Sushant’s demise, Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap, who directed Salman Khan in Dabangg, took to Facebook to accuse Salman and his family of sabotaging his career. As we all know, Kashyap made his debut as a director with Dabangg, and in a Facebook post, the director has alleged that the reason he moved out of Dabangg 2 was because Arbaaz Khan, in collusion with Sohail, was trying to take control of his career and bully him.
We all know that Salman Khan runs a charity foundation, and in the latest, Abhinav Kashyap has taken to Facebook to make an accusation against Salman Khan's foundation, as the director has claimed that Salman's Being Human Foundation is a 'money-laundering' hub. Taking to Facebook, Abhinav penned a long note alleging that Salman Khan’s foundation is nothing but a 'money-laundering' hub. The post read, “Janaab Salim Khan ka sabse bada idea hai Being Human. Being Human ki charity mahaj ek dikhava hai... 'Dabangg' ki shooting ke dauran meri ankhon ke samne panch cycle bantti thi... Agle din akhbaron mein chhapta tha danveer Salman Khan ne 500 cycle gareebon mein baanti.. Saari koshish Salman Khan ki gunde mawali wali chhabi sudharne ki thi taaki inke tamaam criminal court cases mein media aur judge inpar thodi riyayat barte (Being Human is the biggest idea of Mr Salim Khan. The charity of Being Human is just a show off. During the shooting of 'Dabangg', five cycles were distributed in front of my eyes. The next day it would be out on the newspapers that Salman Khan has distributed 500 cycles among the poor. This was an attempt to change Salman Khan's image as a goon, to influence the media and judge in his criminal court cases)…”
Furthermore, Abhinav wrote, “Seedhi saadi janta ki ankhon mein dhool jhonkkar unse note bator rahein hain yeh dhurt log... Inki mansha kisiko kuch dene ki nahi, sirf lene ki hai. Sarkar ko chahiye ki Being Human ki bhi gehri janch ho...main sarkar ka pura sehyog karunga…” Soon after Abhinav's accusations, Sohail Khan had filed a defamation case against the filmmaker.
Anonymous 29 minutes ago
Not a salman khan fan anymore. Not for being human but when he was drunk and was driving the land cruiser but kept lying to everyone. Still lies about it. Deep inside, he knows it ain't right to deceive people. Post please pv
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
I would’ve believed abhinav until I read this article . Totally untrue . My maid has received charity from sai kripa and beinghuman in past 3 years
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
Beinghuman isn’t fake , many mumbaikars have witnessed beinghuman trucks distributing food
Anonymous 32 minutes ago
Not true Abhinav. My maid in south Mumbai received donation after filling out forms , from beinghuman foundation ,for the surgery of their deaf daughter . Btw it was a successful surgery and their daughter can hear much better with her ear implant now .
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
Same goes to deepika foundation.
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
I think he's done a lot of charity than all of us may have put together. Credit where due. My only issue is why promote family that are talentless, can't act (Arbaaz) out of sync with the arts (sohail khan) directed Jai Ho and tortured the audiences. The bro in law Aayush- why was he launched as a simple gujarati boy? Because they are boring, repetitive and suits the part, only to be now turned into an action star which would again be endless torture to watch. The older bro in law keeps making money off bhai too. Non actor. Non Dancer. Was replaced in Veergati many years ago because bhai's sister fell for him. Stupid movie line up again Radhe. KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI. Their names are enough to tell us what cr*p these movies would be. Same repetitive cr*p. BHAI please, na talent hai na talented log. Can you please take a break like SRK? Give outsiders a chance. You have made your crores out of all of us. Pinkvilla be fair and post this.
Anonymous 36 minutes ago
This man is taking grudge against Mr salman khan he might be not good But this is pure animosity nothing else Salaam khan helped that c grade Suraj panchili jiah khan lost her life and he was responsible directly or indirectly but this Abhinav Sinha is just removing his toxic content nothing else using Sushant Rehae chakrobothy looks fishy
Anonymous 37 minutes ago
good abhinav kashyav and kangana ranolt we are not tolerate these we are angry and demand for justice
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
Sab ganda hain par dhanda hain yeh!
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
Why are you sleeping or gone hybernation so long and take the easy route of someone's suicide. Suicide is an individual decision and no one is to be blamed.
Anonymous 50 minutes ago
I feel he started being human just to coverup deunk n deive case, chinkara case and dawood case. If anybody talks about these cases the only answer his fans will give is "but bhai is does charity". And saved his sinking career. NEVER HEARD DETAILS ABOUT HIS CHARITY. WHAT ARE THE FEILDS HE DONATES THOSE MONEY TO? I am not sure pv will post this though
Anonymous 51 minutes ago
#BoycottAbhinavKashyap. Come on Sallu Bhai fans
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Possible , otherwise who would put their hard money on Suraj pancholi murder accused or Auyash Sharma.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Being 'in'human.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
We believe you Abhinav. Being Human is a scam to ripp off people. Salman khan does not know acting and Being Human is his cover oh I am helping so many people.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Good. We need more people to expose these kind of scums. The public will not support or tolerate these nonsense. We are angry and we demand for justice.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Stop talking about that person think about Sushant Singh Rajput
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Salman Khan is the biggest mafia and goon in Bollywood. When his movies were failing he had image make over Being Human idea and this name stolen by his ex girlfriend in Florida, Being Human is a scam. Whole family enjoys money from Being Human charity. Boycott Bigwigs of Bollywood and support talent.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
This is an apt description of what Sushant already stood for. I am not saying what happened was right but do you realize each one of us is like the 12 sun signs. Very different to one another and so are our reactions and coping mechanisms. Also, to all those people who are saying there were numerous solutions blah blah, they would not have made videos and lectured if he was alive. It would have no impact, so nobody helped when he was alive. Of course, now, after his passing, people have woken up. That's the price he had to pay so that you lot could open your eyes. Post it pinkvilla.