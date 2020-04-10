Salman Khan’s dad Salim Khan reveals how Radhe star is interacting with him from his farmhouse amid lockdown

Recently, Salman Khan shared a video in which he was seen with his nephew Nirvaan Khan at his Panvel farmhouse. Amidst the lockdown, Salman’s father Salim Khan is in Mumbai. In a recent interview, the veteran writer shared how the Radhe star is keeping in touch with him in his absence at home in Mumbai.

Coronavirus lockdown or COVID 19 has severely impacted several businesses including Bollywood too. and his close ones including his mom, Salma Khan, nephew Nirvaan Khan, sister Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma and their kids Ayat and Ahil are all staying together at his Panvel farmhouse while his father Salim Khan is in Mumbai. Since the past 3 weeks, Salman has been staying at his farmhouse and due to the lockdown, he couldn’t return with his family to Mumbai.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Salman’s father Salim Khan shared that for the past 3 weeks, the Radhe star has been spending time with his family in Panvel farmhouse. Owing to the lockdown, Salman along with others like his mom, sister, nephew and others were stranded at their farmhouse while Salim Khan remained in their house in Mumbai. The veteran writer shared that Salman keeps in touch with him via video calls but he cannot come back to Mumbai before the lockdown lifts owing to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Recently, Salman shared a video featuring nephew Nirvaan Khan and asked people to stay at home. He mentioned in the same that he too is staying where he was before the lockdown and urged people to adhere to the lockdown. Reacting to the same, Salim Khan said, “Salman and Nirvaan can’t come here, so they are in Panvel. When they can come, they will. There also, they are at home and we are in constant touch over video calls.” The superstar was one of the first ones to come forward and help Bollywood’s daily wage workers whose lives were severely impacted by the Coronavirus lockdown.

Check out Salman's video from his farmhouse:

As per reports, Salman took bank details of 25000 daily wage workers and has decided to transfer money in their accounts directly during the lockdown. Before the lockdown was announced, Salman was shooting for his film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . Starring Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda, the film is slated to release on Eid 2020.

