Salman Khan’s ex girlfriend Somy Ali reveals he cheated on her 20 years ago; Says ‘We have moved on’

Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali opened up about their relationship in a recent chat. She claimed that Salman cheated on her decades ago and revealed several other facts about the years gone by.

has been actively working in the industry for over three decades now and in the time period, his relationships did create quite a lot of buzz in the media. One of his longest and most written-about relationships was with yesteryear actress Somy Ali who was working in Bollywood in the ’90s. Somy primarily came into the industry due to her relationship with Salman. The relationship started in the early ’90s and ended in 1999 amid strong rumours that the couple was going to tie the knot.

Years later, In a recent chat with Zoom, Somy was asked about the relationship with Salman and she went ahead and revealed quite a few things. She was asked about what she learned from Salman in the eight years that they spent together. Somy denied and claimed that she didn't learn anything from him. Further on the topic she said, “Not a single thing from Salman, but I learned a lot of good things from his parents. The biggest thing I learned is that they never saw religion and treated every human being equally.” Somy also said that Salman Khan’s parent’s house was always open to everyone and a lot of love emerged from the place especially from Salma Khan (Salman Khan’s mother).

Somy further opened up on the fact that she has not spoken a word to Salman Khan in the last five years. She also said that their break up happened almost 20 years ago and both of them have moved ahead in their own lives. As the conversation railed towards the reason for their break up after a long relationship, Somy said, “He cheated on me and I broke up with him and left. It’s as simple as that.”

Since then, Salman and Sony went their own separate ways. Somy left the film industry right after her break up with Salman. On plans of returning, she revealed that she has no plans for a comeback in Bollywood. Salman, on the other hand, has become an immovable force of stardom in the last 30 years and his ever-expanding fanbase is currently awaiting the release of his next film Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai which is going to come out theatrically on EID 2021.

