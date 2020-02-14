Salman Khan’s fan proves his craze by cycling 600 kms to Guwahati for Filmfare Awards to meet him; See PHOTOS

Salman Khan is Bollywood’s Dabangg superstar whose has fan following across the globe. Recently, a fan of Salman cycled all the way to Guwahati to meet Khan at the Filmfare Awards. Check it out.

When it comes to naming one of the most popular superstars in Bollywood, comes to mind. Salman enjoys a massive fan base and often Dabangg star’s fans go to some crazy extent to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. In a recent incident, a fan of Salman got to know that the star might attend the 65th Filmfare Awards to be held in Guwahati, Assam. Knowing this, the fan did the most unthinkable yet a crazy gesture for his favourite star that proves Salman’s followers are as Dabangg as him.

As per a report of ANI, Bhupen Likson, a cyclist from Tinsukia cycled 600 kms from his hometown to reach Guwahati, Assam to meet Salman who’ll be attending the award show in the city. As per the report, the man started his journey on February 8 from a town Jagan and then reached Guwahati, just in time for the Filmfare Awards 2020. Bhupen, who is crazy for Salman also carried a board of photos and a message for his favourite superstar.

He told ANI, “He says,"I started this journey on Feb 8 from Jagun (Tinsukia) on a cycle to meet Salman Khan who will be in Guwahati to attend Filmfare Awards.” Bhupen is 52 years old and is a cyclist from Tinsukia who has his name registered in India Book of Records for cycling 48 kms without holding the handle in just 60 minutes. Well, surely this is one crazy fan of Salman who wants to meet his favourite superstar. It will be interesting to see if Salman gets to know about this and ends up meeting his ardent fan while attending the Filmfare Awards 2020.

Check it out:

https://www.youtube.com/embed/xyFBL9_SIXE

