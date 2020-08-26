  1. Home
Salman Khan’s fans disowns fake fanclubs’ memes targetting Amaal Mallik; Urges Mumbai Police to intervene

As Amaal Mallik is witnessing a Twitter war with Salman Khan’s fans for trolling and abusing him, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star’s loyal fanbase has disowned the memes which are going viral to target the Bollywood singer.
Singer Amaal Mallik, who is known for singing several soulful tracks, recently grabbed the headlines after he was apparently trolled by Salman Khan’s fan army as he called Shah Rukh Khan as his favourite actor. Ever since then, the renowned singer has been facing a twitter war with Salman’s fans on micro-blogging site Twitter for quite some time. Recently, Amaal shut the trolls and stated that while respects Salman for launching him, he will not tolerate any negative behaviour from the Bajrangi Bhaijaan fans and even referred the as ‘Bhaitards’.

In fact, he even shared screenshots of the death threats which he had apparently received from Salman’s fans. Needless to say, this heated war of words on Twitter is grabbing a lot of eyeballs. But as per a recent development, Salman’s loyal fanbase has disowned all the memes targetting Amaal and claimed it to be a publicity stunt. Several fans of the Ek Tha Tiger star also asserted that a fake account has been spreading the negativity and even shared proofs in their defence. This isn’t all. Salman’s loyal fanbase also urged the Mumbai police to intervene in the matter and take stringent action against the perpetrators.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s loyal fans reacting to memes targetting Amaal:

Meanwhile, Amaal has given his last word in this war of words and wrote, “#SalmanKhan made me a music composer YES, I respect him for that & always will.

Disturbed fans who are abusing me for liking another actor’s work, threatening my fans and family needed a little hard schooling & that’s all this was. Stay away #Amaalians , seedha report & block.” He also shared a message for his fans and wrote, “Reject negativity, embrace creativity.”

