Salman Khan’s fans disowns fake fanclubs’ memes targetting Amaal Mallik; Urges Mumbai Police to intervene

As Amaal Mallik is witnessing a Twitter war with Salman Khan’s fans for trolling and abusing him, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star’s loyal fanbase has disowned the memes which are going viral to target the Bollywood singer.

Singer Amaal Mallik, who is known for singing several soulful tracks, recently grabbed the headlines after he was apparently trolled by ’s fan army as he called as his favourite actor. Ever since then, the renowned singer has been facing a twitter war with Salman’s fans on micro-blogging site Twitter for quite some time. Recently, Amaal shut the trolls and stated that while respects Salman for launching him, he will not tolerate any negative behaviour from the Bajrangi Bhaijaan fans and even referred the as ‘Bhaitards’.

In fact, he even shared screenshots of the death threats which he had apparently received from Salman’s fans. Needless to say, this heated war of words on Twitter is grabbing a lot of eyeballs. But as per a recent development, Salman’s loyal fanbase has disowned all the memes targetting Amaal and claimed it to be a publicity stunt. Several fans of the Ek Tha Tiger star also asserted that a fake account has been spreading the negativity and even shared proofs in their defence. This isn’t all. Salman’s loyal fanbase also urged the Mumbai police to intervene in the matter and take stringent action against the perpetrators.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s loyal fans reacting to memes targetting Amaal:

Dear @MumbaiPolice @Iamrahulkanal This person @AmaalMallik is sharing fake post made by some other person & blaming us. Here is the video proof which will show which page is Real & Which is fake. I request you to take legal action against the page owners who posted that.. https://t.co/VGbklYC9V7 pic.twitter.com/cB5h5YmR2E — Troll Salman Khan Haters (@TSKH_official) August 25, 2020

Respected @CPMumbaiPolice & @MumbaiPolice , this man @AmaalMallik has shared a totally misleading & fake edit to gain limelight & attention. We request you to look into this & show this man his place. @Iamrahulkanal https://t.co/MtNVfWM7nb — SALMAN KI SENA (@Salman_ki_sena) August 25, 2020

Respected @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 @DGPMaharashtra this > @AmaalMallik man is misleading and spreading such a false news. Kindly look into it. Being a celebrity and having a verified account he is misleading people to settle his score with Salman fans. https://t.co/GhpdntjN7F — Kuѕнα (@iKushstark) August 25, 2020

Respected @CPMumbaiPolice & @MumbaiPolice@AmaalMallik is sharing a fake edits just for attention

Please take immediate action against this as soon as possible. https://t.co/IppwDAWYeN — Vishnu Reddy (@BeingVishuReddy) August 25, 2020

Dear @MumbaiPolice This Abuser @AmaalMallik Has Lost It Totally, He Is Using Fake and Photoshopped Picture To Defame @Beingsalmankhan and Salman Khan Fans! Take a Look at This, How This Women Abuser Coward @AmaalMallik Has Lost His Mental Balance Totally! https://t.co/wFl8jl9qjM — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) August 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Amaal has given his last word in this war of words and wrote, “#SalmanKhan made me a music composer YES, I respect him for that & always will.

Disturbed fans who are abusing me for liking another actor’s work, threatening my fans and family needed a little hard schooling & that’s all this was. Stay away #Amaalians , seedha report & block.” He also shared a message for his fans and wrote, “Reject negativity, embrace creativity.”

#SalmanKhan made me a music composer YES, I respect him for that & always will. Disturbed fans who are abusing me for liking another actor’s work, threatening my fans and family needed a little hard schooling & that’s all this was. Stay away #Amaalians , seedha report & block. pic.twitter.com/38sLU3KdLH — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 26, 2020

