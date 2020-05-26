Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan on celebrating Eid without him: I spoke on the phone and exchanged wishes

Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, opened up about celebrating Eid with his son; Here’s what he has to say

Come Eid and all of fans throng to his house in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of the superstar as he comes out to wish them on the festival. However, Eid 2020 has been different for Salman and his fans as due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Salman Khan is stationed at his Panvel farmhouse while his family is at his residence in Mumbai and since people have been urged to stay at home due to the pandemic, Eid 2020 clearly didn’t look the same. That said, as we all celebrated Eid yesterday, Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, got talking about the absence of Salman at home on Eid and how he felt celebrating the festival without him.

Not just for his fans, this Eid was different for Salim Khan, too, as his son wasn’t present at home and also, Salim Khan is used to see hordes of people gathered outside Galaxy Apartments and when he was asked about celebrating Eid without son Salman, Salim Khan said that now, he's quite used to the empty streets as it has been going like this from over last two months. Despite Eid, screenwriter Salim Khan said that he and his family had a normal day today at home. In an interview, Salim Khan said that he followed his regular routine on Eid, which was to wake up early in the morning and go out for his morning walk and after coming back, he did his normal routine.

Talking about Salman Khan, father Salim Khan said that since Salman has been spending a lot of time at the farmhouse, but they make sure to talk over the phone. “I just spoke with him today on the phone and we exchanged wishes. We are always in touch with each other through our regular phone calls," shared Salim Khan. Now since Salman treat his fans to a film release on Eid this year, what he did was to treat his fans to his third single titled 'Bhai Bhai'. Talking about the song, it is based on secularism wherein the superstar sings about the unity of Hindus and Muslims. Salman is also rapping in the song and urges people to stay united whatsoever.

