Salman Khan’s humble gesture for an elderly fan wins hearts; Fans say ‘Sallu bhai has big heart’

Bollywood actor Salman Khan enjoys a massive fandom and every now and then the superstar makes headlines for his boundless generosity. Speaking of which, recently during the screening of his upcoming film, the actor’s sweet gesture for an elderly fan did not just leave the onlookers in awe but has also won immense appreciation online. It so happened that the Kick star was stopped by an elderly fan and Salman who seemingly was in haste, took a brief time off his schedule to have a chat with the fan.

During their interaction, the old woman also ended up showering her blessings on the star before clicking photos with him. The Dabangg actor sported an infectious smile while holding the fan’s hand as the camera captured them. After halting for a brief moment, the superstar then walked away from the location. The adorable video was shared on the official Instagram handle of the entertainment content creator Viral Bhayani.

As soon as the video surfaced online, it garnered immense praise from the actor’s fans. While one said, “Sallu bhau has big heart”, another wrote, “Bhai ko star hone ka bilkul ghamand nahi hai that’s why everybody loves him.” Fans have also flooded the video with a barrage of red heart emoticons. This comes just hours after he was spotted at the screening of his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth.

The Dabangg star opted for a casual black shirt which was paired with denim pants. Formal shoes, perfectly gelled hair and his signature bracelet rounded off the actor’s look for the film’s screening. Speaking of the film, helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth also features Ayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana essaying pivotal roles. The film is all set for a theatrical release on Friday, November 26.

