Salman Khan’s Independence Day wish for his fans is all about being 100 percent reliable, dependable; See post

Mumbai
Today, as India celebrates its 74th Independence Day, Salman Khan took to Twitter to send across Independence Day wishes. While earlier, producer Atul Agnihotri shared a video of Salman Khan singing Saare Jahan Se Achcha, later, the Dabangg actor took to Twitter to pen a note for his fans as he wrote, “Be 100% reliable and dependable ... Happy Independence Day ... Jai Hind…” Talking about the video which has Salman sing ‘Sara jahan se ache’, in the video, we can see Salman Khan singing the song with a chorus in the background and at the end of the video, Salman Khan does a namaste and salaam.

While Salman Khan was quarantining at his Panvel farmhouse, he recently stepped out to shoot for the promo of Bigg Boss 14 as he was papped in Mumbai. Also, Salman Khan shot for a promo from his farmhouse while doing farming. Earlier, Salman Khan's stylist and fashion designer Ashley Rebello shared a picture of the actor on social media and in the photo, one can see Salman Khan's back as he  is seen wearing a designer green jacket. Ashley Rebello captioned the picture as, "What’s coming next any guesses may be it’s @bigboss.14.official"

Talking about Bigg Boss 14, the show will premiere from September 27, 2020 and the contestants will step into the BB house on September 26. On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3 opposite Sonakshi Sinha and next, he will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Also, Salman Khan will also be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and directed by Farhad Samjhi, the film will release on Eid 2021. 

