Salman Khan’s legal team on defamation case against KRK: It’s not because he gave negative review to Radhe

On May 24, Kamal R Khan took to social media that Bollywood superstar, has filed a case against him for allegedly giving a negative review to his Eid 2021 release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. KRK also put out a series of tweets after receiving the legal notice, tagging Salman’s father, Salim Khan, to inform that he reviews films just for fun and if Salman is getting affected by the review, he won’t do it from hereon. He also stated that there is no need to file a case to stop him from reviewing his films as he would voluntarily stop doing it from hereon. “Pls ask him not to proceed the case, I will delete my review videos also, if you want. Thank you Salim Sahab,” read his tweets to the veteran script writer.

The hearing took place in a court today and post the hearing, Salman’s legal team, DSK Legal has given out a statement to inform that their case against Kamal R Khan is not because he gave a negative review to Radhe, but because of some of his other defamatory allegations. “Mr. Kamaal R Khan, the Defendant, has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Mr. Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the Defendant reviewed the film, Radhe. This is incorrect. The suit has been filed as the Defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand “Being Human” are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits,” the statement read.

The statement continued giving an insight about the proceedings in today’s court. “The Defendant has been spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming Mr. Salman Khan consistently over several months, clearly with a view to draw attention to himself. Mr. Kamaal R. Khan’s lawyer made a statement in Court today that Mr. Kamaal R. Khan “will not put any remarks of defamatory nature against plaintiff on social media till next date”. The Hon’ble Court has been pleased to pass an order taking into account this statement made by Mr. Kamaal R. Khan’s lawyer.”

