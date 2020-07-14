Salman Khan’s mud soaked PHOTO is winning the internet as he pays his respect to all the farmers

Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3 and next, he will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Ever since the entire nation went under lockdown, has been quarantining at his Panvel farmhouse with friends and family. From working out at the farm to recording Youtube videos to talking a walk amid nature, this Dabangg actor is making the most of his quarantine. Now, while a few days back, Salman Khan was seen enjoying a walk amid nature, today, the actor posted a photograph of himself, coated in mud, declaring his respect to farmers as his caption read, “Respect to all the farmers.”

In the photo, Salman Khan is seen sporting shorts and a sleeveless T-shirt, and needless to say, the actor is seen enjoying the farm life. A few days back, Salman had shared another picture of himself, surrounded by greenery, and his caption read, “Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam... jai jawan ! jai kissan !” Well, looks like, besides painting, Salman Khan’s new found passion is farming.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3 opposite and prior to the lockdown, the actor was shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and now, reports suggest that Salman is planning to complete the remaining shoot of the film by booking a studio in Mumbai. That’s right! Reports suggest that Salman, Atul Agnihotri and Prabhudheva are trying to figure out as to how can they shoot with minimum people.

Check out Salman Khan's post here:

ALSO READ Salman Khan steps into the weekend by opting for a walk amid nature at his Panvel farmhouse; Watch

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×