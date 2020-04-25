Salman Khan’s Pyaar Karona, Akshay Kumar’s Teri Mitti, Ajay’s Thahar Ja; Vote for your favourite COVID 19 song

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn released three different songs to bring in positivity amid Coronavirus pandemic. Pyaar Karona, Teri Mitti and Thahar Ja, tell us your most favourite song.

In the midst of Coronavirus, negativity is rampant on social media and since no new films are releasing, fans of the superstars of Bollywood also have nothing much to do. Amid this, all three Bollywood superstars , and , turned to music to spread some positivity amid COVID 19 pandemic. While Salman, who is staying at his Panvel farmhouse, came up with a rap song Pyaar Karona, Akshay paid a tribute to doctors, police officers with his song Teri Mitti.

Now, Ajay Devgn also shared his musical take on the Coronavirus situation in the country with his song Thahar Ja. While all three songs were about bringing India and Indians together amid a global health crisis, fans have been showering love on all of them. Salman crooned Pyaar Karona himself and penned the lyrics with Hussain Dalal. On the other hand, Akshay’s song was crooned by B Praak and the lyrics of the song were changed to pay a fitting tribute to doctors who are fighting COVID 19 and are frontline warriors.

Ajay, on the other hand, wanted people of the country to stop and reflect on life amid the lockdown and spend time with the family for whom he is running behind success. All the three superstars used their popularity to spread a common message of unity in these chaotic times and lauded the heroes of COVID 19 with their musical gestures. However, we’d like to know from you about the song amid Coronavirus that you liked the most. So, between Salman’s Pyaar Karona, Akshay’s Teri Mitti tribute and Ajay’s Thahar Ja, which is the song that you loved the most. Go ahead and cast your vote now!

