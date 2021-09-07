Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ costar Sangay Tsheltrim joins Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s next with Nayanthara: Report

Sangay Tsheltrim played a pivotal part in , , and Jackie Shroff led ‘Radhe’. Sangay portrayed the part of Randeep Hooda’s main henchman in the film and received praise for his performance. According to a recent report in ETimes, Sangay will be joining the cast of ’s next film, which is being directed by prolific Tamil director Atlee. The cast and crew of the film have begun the production with SRK and Nayanthara in Pune for a 10-day schedule. SRK is collaborating with Atlee for a mass entertainer, marking it Atlee’s foray into the Hindi film industry.

Reportedly SRK will be seen in a double role in the film in his maiden collaboration with southern star Nayanthara. Nayanthara has previously acted in Atlee’s massive Tamil blockbuster ‘Bigil’ alongside Thalapathy Vijay. Several other big names have joined the cast of the film including Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Yogi Babu. A unit member informed ETimes about Sangay’s part and said, “the actor required to play this particular role needed a certain look and personality. Sangay fits the bill perfectly. He will be seen portraying a character different from his last Bollywood outing, Radhe, in which he played a negative character. He flew down from Bhutan and joined the shoot last week.”

Atlee has previously directed several mega-budget films in Tamil cinema including ‘Theri’, ‘Mersal’, and ‘Bigil’ amongst others. Some of the films have turned out to be huge money-spinners. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen up on the silver screen in the 2018 release ‘Zero’ and will also be seen in a cameo role in R. Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry’.

