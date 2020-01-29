Salman Khan’s Radhe’s shoot in Goa in trouble post phone snatching video? NSUI seeks a ban till he apologises

A video of an angry Salman Khan snatching a selfie seeker’s phone at Goa airport went viral a day back. Now, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has sought a complete ban on the actor from Goa CM until he issues an apology for his violent behavior.

A day back, a video of a furious at Goa airport went viral in which the Dabang 3 star was seen snatching away a fan’s phone who tried to click a selfie with him. The video left all Salman Khan fans in shock as the actor looked extremely angry on seeing a fan trying to click a selfie when he was walking out of the Goa airport. Salman had landed in Goa to shoot for his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. This incident of snatching a phone from a Goa airport staffer didn’t go down well with the student wing of Congress, National Students' Union of India (NSUI.

As per IANS, the NSUI demanded a complete ban on Salman from entering Goa till be issued a public apology for the violent incident of phone snatching. Not just NSUI, former MP and Goa BJP’s secretary, Narendra Sawaikar called out Khan for his ‘deplorable’ behaviour and tweeted the video on social media. He wrote, “Being a celebrity, people & your fans will take selfies in public places. Your attitude & behaviour is most deplorable. You have to tender an unconditional public apology. @BeingSalmanKhan.”

Meanwhile, Goa NSUI President Ahraz Mulla sent a letter to Goa CM Pramod Sawant and mentioned that actors like Salman who have a bad track record should be barred from entering Goa completely owing to such violent incidents. The letter stated, “I request your kind authority to look into this matter with utter seriousness and demand an apology from the actor on public platform since it was a disgrace to the fan publicly, failing which such violent actors with a bad track record should not be allowed to visit Goa in the future.”

Being a celebrity, people & your fans will take selfies in public places. Your attitude & behaviour is most deplorable. You have to tender an unconditional public apology. @BeingSalmanKhan https://t.co/vt6YmRgf98 — Narendra Sawaikar नरेंद्र सावईकर (@NSawaikar) January 28, 2020

As -per a report in IANS, a senior Goa airport official also confirmed the incident and mentioned that the airport employee whose phone was snatched by Salman was trying to click a selfie with the star while he was coming from behind. The video enraged social media users as well who called out the actor for the incident. This isn’t the first time that such an incident has taken place in association with Salman. A while back, an incident was reported in Mumbai when Khan went out cycling and a journalist tried to click his photos with bodyguard’s permission. Later, reportedly, Salman snatched away the journalist’s phone. Until now, Salman hasn’t commented on the Goa incident. However, given that he is shooting in Goa for his Eid 2020 release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, it remains to be seen will the demand for ban on him affects the film.

