Salman Khan’s Radhe sparks meme fest on Twitter; Gets caught donning the same outfit for Race 3 and Radhe

starrer Radhe has been one of the most awaited films for Bhai fans for a very long time. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was supposed to release last EID but got extended due to the theaters shut in the entire country. Right until the trailer came out, it was not clear whether Radhe would release but now it is certainly coming in the cinemas on 13 May, which marks yet another EID release for Salman. Radhe seems to be the spiritual sequel to his 2009 blockbuster Wanted where he played a similar character with the exacting traits.

Netizens have been making memes about Radhe and how Salman is constantly defying logic and science. There is one particular meme that highlights the laziness of costume designers as Salman is wearing the same clothes in one of his shots from Race 3 and in one of the songs from Radhe where he is dancing with . The meme had gotten rather popular on Twitter and Netizens are having all kinds of laughs with it. The meme maker has titled it by writing, “Same clothes, diff chicks” as Salman performs a step with Disha.

Radhe reunites Salman with his Sultan co-star Randeep Hooda, who first time worked with Salman during Kick. Prabhudeva who has remade Telugu blockbuster Pokiri into Wanted has come on board to direct the spiritual sequel as well. Salman is now running two rogue cop franchises simultaneously with Dabangg and Radhe, where he plays the cop who is not a straight arrow and does not know bounds.

