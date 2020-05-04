Salman Khan’s Radhe Vs Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, which film are you excited to see post lockdown? COMMENT

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are the biggest superstars in Bollywood. Their films, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Laxmmi Bomb were supposed to release on Eid 2020. But, due to lockdown, may be released post it. Which one are you more excited about?

A lot has changed since announced his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and revealed Laxmmi Bomb’s first look. For past few weeks, a nationwide lockdown was imposed to fight the Coronavirus and it has just been extended by 2 weeks till May 17. While both Salman and Akshay starrer Radhe and Laxmmi Bomb were supposed to release on Eid 2020, it now seems that both films may have to be postponed owing to the lockdown and several social distancing norms that have been put in place.

Amid this, fans of Akshay and Salman have been eager to know when the two films will release in theatres. While there has been buzz about Akshay’s Laxmmi Bomb releasing on OTT platforms, nothing has been officially announced. Now, we’d like to know from fans of Akshay and Salman, which film are they most excited to see post the lockdown is lifted. Is it and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb or Salman Khan and starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai?

Considering that Salman’s Radhe’s shoot was going on when the lockdown was announced, some portion of it is yet to be shot. The film stars Salman and Disha in the lead while Randeep Hooda will be seen as the villain. Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe also stars Jackie Shroff. On the other hand, Akshay and Kiara starrer is a remake of the Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana and is helmed by Raghava Lawrence. Both films have been the most highly anticipated flicks of 2020 and the clash of the titans has been leaving fans excited.

Both Akshay and Salman share a great rapport with each other and even their shoots were being held in Mumbai near to each other’s location. Akshay and Salman have various times opened up about the clash and have mentioned that the audience will pick which film they want to see. Amid this, it will be interesting to see between Radhe and Laxmmi Bomb, which film gets more love from fans. Now, with lockdown being extended, we’d want you to tell which flick are you looking forward to seeing? Salman Khan’s Radhe or Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb? Go ahead and Comment!

