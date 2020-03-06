Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’s Thailand shooting canceled due to Coronavirus outbreak? Find out

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’s shooting cancelled.

was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat co-starring , Sunil Grover and , and post the release of Bharat, Salman dived onto the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. While the film was extensively shot in Mumbai and Goa, as per reports, for the last leg of the film, the cast and crew were to jet off to Thailand, however, amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, the shooting has been cancelled. That’s right!

Now it comes as no surprise that Salman Khan’s film always have some high octane action scenes, and in order to film some action scenes, the makers of Radhe decided to film the scenes in Thailand. While the film is at its production stage, and just days away from wrappingup, however, amid the Coronavirus outbreak, since it is unsafe to travel, and as a matter of fact, the shoot, as per reports, has been called off until further updates from the production company. As per reports, Thailand health officials have reported one fatality out of the 47 coronavirus positive patients. Of late, a lot of photos from the sets of the film have been going viral on social media wherein Salman Khan is seen clicking selfies with fans and also, as a treat, Salman Khan got homemade lassi from the cast and crew of the film.

Talking about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, often, Salman Khan is snapped riding a cycle to the sets of the film, and sometimes, the Dabangg actor is papped driving SUV to the sets. Also, the film will witness a box office clash with ’s Laxmmi Bomb as both the films will hit the screens on Eid 2020. In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, yesterday, Salman Khan took to social media to share a photo wherein he was seen posing shirtless in his gym and alongside the photo, Salman Khan urged his fans to take adequate safety precautions against Coronavirus, and he also asked his fans to use 'Namaste', 'Salaam' as greeting gestures and not shake hands to avoid being infected by Coronavirus.

Check out the photo of Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff from the sets of Radhe:

