Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai shoot postponed, pushing the release to 2021? Here’s what we know

Salman Khan and Disha Patani star in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film’s remaining shoot was reportedly scheduled in a Mumbai studio. However, as per reports, the shoot has been called off amid COVID-19 cases spike.

It has been a while since fans of have been waiting for his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. While the initial release was planned for Eid 2020, COVID 19 dampened the spirits and the film was postponed. Further, the portions of the film including a song were remaining to be filmed when the shoots were stalled owing to the lockdown. Recently, reports were that Salman and may shoot in a studio in Mumbai to complete and ready the film, reportedly, for Diwali release. However, as per the latest update, it looks like the film may not arrive before 2021.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Salman reportedly deferred the shoot to October-end again after having a discussion with his co-producers Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Nikhil Namit. Further, the report stated that amid the news of COVID 19 being airborne, Salman reportedly did not want to put any cast and crew at risk. Now, reportedly, the 10-day remaining portion of Radhe will be shot by October-end. It includes a song and some outdoor location shoots. On the release, the report stated that Salman may release the film at a festival in 2021.

A source quoted to the daily, “Salman's first priority is the safety of his team members. The makers are now eyeing a 2021 festival release; by then, the theatres will have also reopened.” Talking about the change in plans, the source said, “He (Salman Khan) felt that filming indoors could pose a risk to the health of the cast and crew. On the other hand, an outdoor shoot was not feasible in the monsoon. So, he has decided to hold off the stint till October-end, post which the unit will film the remaining portions — including a song — at outdoor locations.”

Here's Salman Khan's latest post:

Meanwhile, amid the spike in COVID 19 cases, Salman is spending time at his Panvel farmhouse with his close friends. From his recent Instagram posts and videos, it appears that the star has taken a liking to rice plantations and is farming on a piece of land near his farmhouse. A day back, Salman shared a video in which he was seen farming with all his friends. Meanwhile, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. It is helmed by Prabhdheva.

