  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Salman Khan’s Ready co star Mohit Baghel passes away due to cancer

Mohit Baghel Death News: Mohit Baghel was seen in Salman Khan starrer 2011 release Ready and he died at the age of 26.
20417 reads Mumbai Updated: May 23, 2020 05:07 pm
Salman Khan’s Ready co star Mohit Baghel passes away due to cancerSalman Khan’s Ready co star Mohit Baghel passes away due to cancer
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It hasn’t been a good time for Bollywood these days. Not only the industry has been facing the brunt of coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, but the showbiz word has also been losing some of its brightest stars. It hasn’t been a month since we lost Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor to the cruel hands of cancer. And while we are still struggling to overcome the loss, another talented actor has breathed his last lately. We are talking about Mohit Baghel who was seen sharing in the screen space with Salman Khan in his 2011 release Ready. He was 26.

The news was shared by director Raaj Shaandilyaa who is heartbroken with Mohit’s demise. In a post on micro-blogging site Twitter, the Dream Girl director revealed the Mohit died of cancer. He even asserted that he had signed Mohit for his next project and was waiting for him to recover. Raaj wrote, "मोहित मेरे भाई इतनी जल्दी क्या थी जाने की? मैंने तुझसे कहा था देख तेरे लिए सारी इंडस्ट्री रुक गयी है जल्दी से ठीक होके आजा उसके बाद ही सब काम शुरू करेंगे, तू बहुत अच्छी एक्टिंग करता है,इसलिए अगली फिल्म के सेट पे तेरा इंतज़ार करूँगा...और तुझे आना ही पड़ेगा ॐ साई राम #cancer RIP (Mohit, my brother what was the hurry to go? I had told you that the entire industry has stopped for you, you get well and then we'd start shooting. You act very well, and that's why I will wait for you on the sets of our next film, and you would have to come).

For the uninitiated, Mohit shared a great bond with Raaj and also considered the latter as his mentor. While he made his debut as a child artist in Comedy Circus, Salman has roped in for the role of Amar Chaudhary junior. Mohit was also seen in Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi last year.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Anonymous 54 minutes ago

Saddened to know.. #RIP

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement