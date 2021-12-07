Salman Khan’s rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur to host a docu series based on the star’s life

There must hardly be anyone who has not heard of Iulia Vantur. The beautiful actress, host, model and much more was introduced in the industry by Salman Khan. She was also a popular host earlier and returning to her roots once again, we hear that Iulia is all set to host a docu-series titled Beyond The Stars. This web series is said to be focused on Salman Khan’s life and his whirlwind journey of 33 years into the world of entertainment. One can say that Iulia is surely the right fit for this show since word is that she had lent the idea of documenting the superstar's life! Iulia over the years has gained great popularity as a popular TV host in Romania and it was only but natural to go with the stunner as the host for the series as well.

Before this Iulia Vantur has made her singing debut in Bollywood with the films O Teri, Race 3 and Radhe. She delivered hit tracks in these movies and it put her on the map as a singer and actress. This stint from what we hear might fit her as a glove, considering the fact that she has had a successful career in Romania as a news anchor and tv presenter. The series is based on Salman Khan’s illustrious life and career which promises to present an honest and fun account about him as a superstar off-camera as well encapsulating his 33 years journey in the world of Bollywood.

With most of the show being shot already it is said that Iulia has interviewed his friends, family, co-stars, directors, producers, staff and all the others who Salman Khan has worked with. The idea was narrated to Andrew (Timmins Wiz Films) which was then taken to Applause Entertainment who is co-producing the docuseries along with Salman Khan.

The docuseries went on floors in October 2021 and we are very excited to see Iulia hosting the series.

ALSO READ: Here’s why Salman Khan will not attend Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding