Salman Khan’s shirtless click post workout gets photobombed by photographer Jacqueline Fernandez

Salman Khan took to Instagram to drop a shirtless and sweaty picture of himself post his workout but the photographer, Jacqueline Fernandez too was caught in the frame. Check it out.

Actor is currently at his Panvel farmhouse and it has been more than a month since he is there with his close friends and family due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Among the people with Salman at his farmhouse, Kick star Jacqueline Fernandez. The gorgeous diva too is spending time at Salman’s farmhouse with other friends and often shares what she is up to on her Instagram. However, today Salman shared a photo on social media that gives us a glimpse of the mischief that Jacky is up to.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Salman shared a photo clicked by Jacqueline. In the photo, we can see a shirtless and sweaty Salman pausing for a moment amid his workout. In that very instant, Jacqueline sneaked up on him at his gym and captured him in the frame. But, owing to the mirror, she herself also got captured in the same frame as Salman. The diva is seen clad in a blue tee with sweatpants and it seemed like she was there to workout too.

Also Read|Salman Khan's rare PHOTO with Sohail Khan and Shera speaks a lot about their inevitable bond

Salman captioned the photo perfectly and also revealed that Jacqueline has clicked another photo of him that she will share later on her own. Salman wrote, “Jacky got caught taking a pic chori chori Chupke chupke... she took one more after that which she will post on her own! @jacquelinef143.”

Check out Salman and Jacqueline’s photo:

Meanwhile, Salman recently released a video Pyaar Karona that has been shot at his farmhouse and has been crooned and penned by him. The music was composed by Sajid-Wajid and Salman for the first time is also seen rapping in the song. Salman’s fans loved his take on the Coronavirus lockdown and has been rooting for him. On the work front, Salman will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . It is slated to release on May 22, 2020. On the other hand, Jacqueline will be seen in a Netflix film, Mrs Serial Killer that goes on air on May 1, 2020.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×