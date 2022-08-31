Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma seeks Bappa’s blessings on Ganesh Chaturthi; WATCH

The festive season is here. Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesh, is widely-celebrated in India and Bollywood celebrities leave no stone unturned to mark this auspicious occasion. This year, the festival will begin on August 31, and the 11-day celebration will conclude on September 9. Several Bollywood celebs including Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and Shahid Kapoor have expressed their heartfelt greetings on the occasion.

In the latest development, the paparazzi spotted Arpita Khan offering prayers to Lord Ganesha while she was welcoming the deity home and sought blessings for the same. To celebrate the occasion, Arpita was seen donning a loosely fitted white and blue coloured salwar kameez and paired it with simple makeup.

According to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Although the festival is celebrated across India, it is extremely prominent in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

About Arpita Khan

Arpita Khan on August 3 turned 33 this year. Arpita is the younger sister of actor Salman Khan. Arpita and Aayush married in 2014, and have two children together. The two children are namely- son Ahil, born in 2016, and daughter Ayat, born in 2019. Arpita Khan is a fashion designer by profession. Earlier this year, Arpita made headlines when she bought a luxurious home in Mumbai's Khar for Rs 10 crore.

Aayush Sharma Work Front

In 2018, Sharma debuted in Bollywood with the lead role in Salman Khan's production Loveyatri opposite newcomer Warina Hussain. In 2020, he and Saiee Manjrekar were seen in the music video Manjha by Vishal Mishra. His breakthrough came in 2021 when he portrayed a gangster alongside Khan in his other production Antim.

He is next set to appear in the actioner Kwatha with Isabelle Kaif, a film delayed since 2019. In May 2022, he confirmed that he will reunite with Khan in his production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, in which he is playing his brother.

