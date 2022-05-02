Salman Khan’s star-studded Eid party to be hosted by Arpita Khan Sharma & Aayush Sharma; Report

The festival of Eid is around the corner and preparations for this holy festival are going on in full swing. In fact, the Bollywood industry is also gearing up to celebrate Eid in a grand manner after the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid this, Salman Khan’s Eid celebrations both off and on the screen continue to be the talk of the town. Although the superstar isn’t having any release on Eid this year, it is reported that his party for the holy festival will also have a change in location.

According to a report published in the Times of India, Salman’s Eid bash will be hosted by his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma at their residence this time and will be attended by several celebs from the industry. “The party is going to be just as star-studded as any year, but this time Salman has let Arpita and Aayush do the honours on his behalf,” a source was quoted saying to TOI. The report also claimed that invites are also being sent for the Eid bash and preparations for the same are going on on a large scale.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman Khan is currently making the news for the much-talked-about third installment of the Tiger franchise with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Salman and Katrina will be seen reprising their respective roles of Tiger and Zoya in the movie while Emraan will be seen as the lead antagonist. On the other hand, Salman will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will also star Shehnaaz Gill and Aayush Sharma in key roles.

