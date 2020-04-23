Salman Khan’s swag is unmissable in the candid BTS photos from the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai released back in 2017. Salman’s co-star Nawab Shah took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos from the film that will leave you impressed. Check it out.

A superstar who has recently been in the news for his musical take on Coronavirus is . Recently, Salman released a song Pyaar Karona amid COVID 19 lockdown that he crooned himself and penned with Hussain Dalal while staying at his Panvel farmhouse. The song won hearts and is still among the trending numbers on YouTube. Amid this, the superstar’s swag among his fans has increased. Salman has entertained fans for almost 30 decades but a film that is extremely loved till date is Tiger Zinda Hai.

The and Salman starrer released back in 2017 and it marked the return of RAW’s special agent Tiger on screens. Salman’s style and swag in the film was loved and the film turned out a blockbuster. It also starred Nawab Shah in a brief role as Pawan who helps Tiger on his mission. As a throwback Thursday treat, Nawab shared some behind-the-scenes photos with Salman on social media from the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai. In the photo, Salman is seen dressed as Tiger for a scene.

Seeing the swag of the superstar as the special agent, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the new behind-the-scenes photos that also featured Nawab. Khan can be seen engaged in a conversation about the scene with his co-star and the candid clicks capture the superstar’s style in a perfect way.

Check out Salman’s BTS photos from Tiger Zinda Hai:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was gearing up for the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with , Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda. The superstar was shooting for the film before the lockdown was announced. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film is slated to release on Eid 2020. Currently, the star is at his Panvel farmhouse amid lockdown with his close family members while his dad Salim Khan is in Mumbai.

