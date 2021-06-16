Salman Khan’s tentatively titled Bhaijaan likely to release on Diwali next year: Report

Initially titled as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, it is reported that Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer has been tentatively titled as Bhaijaan.

When had announced his collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, his fans were quite excited about the same. The movie, which will be helmed by Farhad Samji, also features Pooja Hegde and Aayush Sharma in the lead and has been among the superstar’s most anticipating movies. Recently, the movie made the headlines after there were reports that the makers have changed the name of the movie and that it is tentatively titled as Bhaijaan. And now there is another update regarding the release of this Salman starrer.

According to a report published in Mid Day, the makers are planning to release the title and first poster of the movie on the occasion of Bakra Eid in July this year. This isn’t all. The media reports also suggested that the movie will begin rolling in Diwali this year and is expected to release on Diwali 2022. “Come November, the project will roll at a bungalow in ND Studios in Karjat, followed by stints at multiple locations. The makers are targeting a Diwali 2022 release,” a source was quoted saying.

Furthermore, the source also mentioned, “Once the situation improves, Salman will come down from his Panvel farmhouse for a photoshoot with the cast. Designer Ashley Rebello has begun planning his look; the superstar will don a white kurta and jeans, sporting a clean-shaven look. Since the movie focuses on the bond of brotherhood, Salman, Farhad and Sajid feel the title, 'Bhaijaan', perfectly captures its essence.” To note, this project will mark Salman’s first collaboration with Pooja and the fans are undoubtedly excited to see their chemistry on the screen.

