Salman Khan’s throwback selfie with Farah Khan from Bigg Boss' sets will remind you of the pre COVID days

Farah Khan recently took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback selfie with Salman Khan. The picture had been clicked on the sets of Bigg Boss.

Farah Khan often shares throwback moments with B-town stars and adorable pictures of her along with her little munchkins on her social media handle. Usually on Fridays, Bollywood celebrities share their throwback pictures on social media. However, today, Farah’s 'Flashback Friday' post is the best thing on the internet and will remind you of pre-COVID days. Farah Khan took to her Instagram handle to share an epic throwback selfie with .

It had been clicked earlier on the sets of television’s biggest reality show, Bigg Boss. Salman Khan has hosted maximum seasons of the show. Farah can be seen giving cute expressions while clicking the selfie. On the other hand, the Dabaang actor is all smiles for the camera. The filmmaker looked gorgeous in green attire, while Salman looked handsome in olive green t-shirt paired with a black leather jacket. Farah has also hilariously mentioned in her post that she repeats her clothes. While sharing the picture, Farah captioned it as, ''JUST... #throwback #biggboss #yesirepeatmyclothes ''.

Take a look at Farah Khan’s throwback picture featuring Salman Khan here:

Meanwhile, there are reports doing the rounds on the Internet that Salman Khan will be teaming up with for an upcoming thriller Pathan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali among others. He will be also teaming up with Sajid Nadiadwala for the sequel of 2014 hit film Kick.

Also Read: Tabu aka 'Tabdi' gets the sweetest birthday wish from Farah Khan as she digs out a photo from the '90s

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Farah Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×