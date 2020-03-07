Salman Khan’s THIS unseen BTS photo from a shoot speaks volumes about his passion towards work

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai star Salman Khan’s recent pictures from a shoot is doing the rounds on social media for all the right reasons.

is one of the most hardworking actors in Bollywood and there is no denial to it. Given him a role and trust him to give his best performance to it. The actor doesn’t mind walking an extra mile for his movies even if it includes shooting in extreme conditions or doing breathtaking action sequences. The Ek Tiger actor believes in perfection and aims at giving the best to his fans. Needless to say, his dedication towards work often serves as an inspiration for many.

And while Salman’s hard work leaves everyone in awe, we have got our hands on one the BTS picture from a shoot which once again speak volumes about his passion towards what he does. In the picture, Salman, dressed in a white t-shirt and denim shirt, was seen understanding a scene which was to be shot by the director. It was evident that the shooting took place in hot weather as Salman was seen wiping the sweat off his face. But the Dabangg 3 was passionate about his work and trying to understand the scene with utmost dedication.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s recent pics from a shoot:

Talking about the work front, Salman is currently working on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Helmed by Prabhudheva, the movie marks choreographer turned director’s second collaboration with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor. Apart from Salman, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles and slated to hit the screens on Eid this year.

Credits :Twitter

Read More