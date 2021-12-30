Salman Khan’s Veer producer Vijay Gilani passes away

In what came as a piece of shocking news for the tinselvile, renowned film producer Vijay Gilani is now more. According to a report published in the Times of India, Vijay breathed his last on Wednesday night. He was in his late 50s. The media reports suggested that he was battling cancer. It was also reported Vijay Gilani had travelled to the UK a couple of days ago for his treatment. The news of his sudden demise has left his family and close ones heartbroken.

For the uninitiated, Vijay Gilani is known for producing some of the popular movies in the industry. This includes Salman Khan’s 1992 release horror drama Suryavanshi also featuring Amrita Singh and Sheeba, the 1998 release Achanak starring Govinda, Manisha Koirala, Farah Naaz, Paresh Rawal. This isn’t all. He had collaborated with Akshay Kumar for his 2001 release Ajnabi which also features Kareena Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and Bobby Deol in the lead. To note, Vijay Gilani had also bankrolled Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Jackie Shroff starrer Veer which had released in 2010 and also marked Zareen Khan’s big Bollywood debut.

His last production is said to be Mahesh Manjrekar directorial The Power starring Vidyut Kammwal, Shruti Haasan and Zakir Hussain. The action thriller had released on the OTT platform earlier this year. Vijay Gilani is survived by his wife, son and daughter. The reports also suggested that while Gilani’s son had just arrived in Mumbai, he is now heading back to London to be with his family in this grave situation.