Salman Khan’s Veergati co star Pooja Dadwal asks him for help after showing COVID 19 symptoms: Please help me

Veergati actress Pooja Dadwal is reaching out to Salman Khan to seek help for she has developed COVID-19 like symptoms and is struggling to make ends meet.
8905 reads Mumbai Updated: June 15, 2020 02:46 pm
Salman Khan has been coming out to support and help all those impacted due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The actor is doing his bit to standby his people. Now, an actress he has worked in the 1990s is reaching out to the start for help. Pooja Dadwal, who has worked with the actor in Veergati is seeking help from Salman after she has reportedly developed symptoms of COVID-19. This includes cough and cold. The actress revealed that Salman has come to her rescue in the past as well. 

Pooja has been experiencing cough and cold, fever, tiredness, breathlessness, sore throat, body ache and loss of taste. However, she says she isn't getting herself tested because they are expensive. She says that with the amount spent on testing, she would rather buy home essentials. The actress has already borrowed Rs 500 to Rs 1000 from someone and now is hoping Salman would help her. 

“I have earlier asked for Salman’s help and he came to my rescue. He helped me with my treatment in Mumbai for six to eight months and later he took care of my living in Goa. Today, once again I am in trouble and asking for his help. I don’t feel like pleading for help each time from Salman but no one else comes forward to support and help except Salman. I am once again in trouble Salman, please help me," she told Navbharattimes.com. 

Before she moved to Goa, Pooja reportedly shot for a movie in Mumbai. She used the money earned from the project on keeping the house running for the past three months. 

Credits :Navbharat Times

