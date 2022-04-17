Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt make a dashing entry as they arrives for Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party; WATCH

Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following and it goes without a doubt that it is always a visual treat for his fans to spot him at an event or a function. The Covid-19 pandemic had disrupted a lot of things in the last 2 years including even the popular Iftaar party of Baba Siddiqui which is attended by several celebrities every year. The one name who attends this party without fail is the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor and today it was a good day for the paps as they got to click Salman who made a dashing entry at the party.