Salman Khan says Antim and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan flopped because of THIS reason

Salman Khan is currently basking in the massive success of his recent release, Tiger 3. However, his earlier two releases, Antim: The Final Truth and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, did not create the same kind of impact at the box office. Recently, during a roundtable interview, the actor spilled the beans on these two films. Let's find out what he said.

Salman Khan on Antim and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

According to The Indian Express, Salman Khan spoke about the box office performances of his earlier two films, Antim and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor blamed the ticket pricing and said, “When these films were released, people were not going to theatres. Moreover, we didn’t do blockbuster prices; we were going for popular prices. Our box office numbers were lower in those films but we focused on saving the audience’s money. How much did you watch Tiger 3 at? Rs 600, 1000?”

Salman said that the ticket prices of these two films were not more than 250. "Ek toh acha karo bhai. Humare number kam aa rahe hai, lekin audiences ka paisa bach raha hai We earned less, but we saved the audience money in that process. We did a good deed." The actor also said that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan would have made more money if it were released today.

Salman Khan's work front

Salman recently reprised his role as RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore in Tiger 3. The film also starred Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and Kumud Mishra, and it was part of the YRF spy universe. The film was released during Diwali and turned out to be a major critical and commercial success.

He also served as a producer for his niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film, Farrey. Under the direction of Soumendra Padhi, the movie is an official remake of the 2017 Thai film Bad Genius. Both the film and her performance were well received.

