Salman Khan says 'Dance With Me' as he grooves with Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Iulia Vantur & his family

On Saturday, Salman Khan dropped the music video of his latest song, Dance With Me and well, it certainly is a treat for all 'Bhai' fans. The groovy track not only has a catchy beat but also features snippets from Salman's personal album and showcases his dance acts with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Iulia Vantur and others. The superstar had released a teaser this week and had invited all his fans to groove with him. Now, he took to social media to share the song and ask his fans to give him feedback.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Salman wrote, "#DanceWithMe song out now... Suno dekho aur batao kaisa laga." Sung by Salman Khan and composed by the ace music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, 'Dance With Me' promises to be an electrifying dance number and was worth all the wait. With montages of videos from his own life with his brothers Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, sisters Arpita and Alvira, mom Salma Khan, dad Salim Khan, Helen and others, Salman is seen inviting his fans to join him and everyone else to shake a leg.

Take a look:

Like always, Salman looked his stylish best in the song, combined with his melodious voice. But, the cherry on the cake were sweet glimpses from Arpita and Aayush Sharma's wedding as well as his stage performances with Aamir, Akshay, Jacqueline Fernandez and many more names from Bollywood. The Antim star is seen grooving with Sanjay Dutt, Sajid Nadiadwala and Anil Kapoor also in montages of the video.

Before this song, Salman has lent his voice to several songs like Main Hu Hero, Hangover and many more which went on to become chartbusters and 'Dance With Me' looks like another feather in his cap. Meanwhile, the superstar will be seen next in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Also Read| Salman Khan invites all to shake a leg with him in the teaser of song 'Dance With Me'; WATCH