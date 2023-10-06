Salman Khan says ‘expect the unexpected’ from Tiger 3 as he spills exciting deets: This is definitely Tiger’s…

Salman Khan is now gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated and much talked about action thriller film Tiger 3. Its official trailer is expected to be released soon and ahead of its release, Khan has opened up about the Maneesh Sharma directorial. He also spoke in detail about the massive action sequences in the film.

Salman Khan talks about Tiger 3

In a statement, Salman Khan spoke about Tiger 3 and what to expect from it. He said that as people have seen the previous films from the installment and the film from the YRF spy universe, it was important to give something new this time around. "The team has really pushed the envelope of action with Tiger 3. It had to be spectacular. There was no other option", he said.

Khan added, “Expect the unexpected from the trailer & the film and get ready for an action entertainer that will have a really intense storyline. For me, Tiger 3’s story is what hooked me instantly. I couldn’t believe what Adi and the team had come up with! This is definitely Tiger’s most dangerous mission and he has to risk his life to stand a chance."

The actor also spoke about the action sequences in the film and said that he felt 'like a child' while shooting for those. He also said that the audiences will be teased with those sequences in the trailer.

Tiger 3 trailer to drop on October 16th

Recently, the makers of Tiger 3 announced that its trailer will drop on October 16th. Earlier, Pinkvilla had reported that the film's trailer is expected to be released by mid-October. So far, the makers have released its posters and a 'Tiger ka message' video that have generated a lot of hype around the film.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. It stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film is slated to be released theatrically on November 10, coinciding with the Diwali festival.

