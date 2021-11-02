Salman Khan says 'Happy Birthday Mere Bhai' as he extends love filled wishes to Shah Rukh Khan

Close friend, co-star and brother Salman Khan dropped wishes for Shah Rukh Khan on his 56th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a throwback photo with King Khan and extended love-filled wishes to his 'bhai'. Several Bollywood celebs flooded social media to wish SRK on this very special day. 

While Salman did not do it earlier during the day, he made sure to post one on Tuesday evening. Sharing a sweet photo, Salman in his inimitable style wrote, "Aaj apne bhai ka birthday hai . Happy birthday mere bhai .. @iamsrk." Not just onscreen, in real life too, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan are there for each other.  

Salman was by SRK's side through the last few weeks as the actor faced trying times amidst son Aryan Khan's arrest. The Dabbangg actor was seen arriving at Mannat on more than one occasion. Not just Salman, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri was also seen arriving at Mannat in October. 

Apart from Salman, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Ali Fazal and others sent love for SRK on social media. 

Take a look: at Salman's birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan: 

  

Another wish for SRK came from his Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt who penned heartwarming words for the superstar. 

Click the link below to see what Alia wrote for Shah Rukh Khan. 

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt pens a heartfelt birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan, dubs him ‘synonymous with LOVE’

