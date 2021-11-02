Salman Khan says 'Happy Birthday Mere Bhai' as he extends love filled wishes to Shah Rukh Khan
While Salman did not do it earlier during the day, he made sure to post one on Tuesday evening. Sharing a sweet photo, Salman in his inimitable style wrote, "Aaj apne bhai ka birthday hai . Happy birthday mere bhai .. @iamsrk." Not just onscreen, in real life too, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan are there for each other.
Salman was by SRK's side through the last few weeks as the actor faced trying times amidst son Aryan Khan's arrest. The Dabbangg actor was seen arriving at Mannat on more than one occasion. Not just Salman, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri was also seen arriving at Mannat in October.
Apart from Salman, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Ali Fazal and others sent love for SRK on social media.
Take a look: at Salman's birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan:
Another wish for SRK came from his Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt who penned heartwarming words for the superstar.
