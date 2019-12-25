Salman Khan says he feels lucky enough to have struck the right balance of heroism in Dabangg 3

Salman Khan says he feels lucky enough to have struck the right balance of heroism in all his films and in his recent release Dabangg 3.

starrer Dabangg 3 hit the screens this Friday on December 20. The action flick boasts of 90 crores collection at the Box Office already and is inching closer to the 100 crores mark. Talking about heroism, the actor believes that while many films go overboard with the same, he feels lucky to have struck the right balance in all his films and in his recent release Dabangg 3. The actor says that heroism is here to stay and he aims to keep feeding the audience with action entertainers such that they come out of the theatre light-hearted.

Talking about his own inspiration, Salman Khan reveals that he grew up watching films of Hollywood martial arts stalwart Bruce Lee when he was young. He used to imitate his moves and kick people as the legend did in his films. Revealing that every kid in that age was a Bruce Lee fan, Salman accepts that he himself followed the Bruce Lee fan club. Salman aims to bring that kind of action and entertainment in his films, he says.

He also spoke about the power of trailers and teasers these days. Salman said that in earlier times, people used to judge a film by its poster. They saw the poster and decided if they want to and do not want to watch a particular film. Thus, he lays emphasis on a good trailer for his films. It is believed that the actor himself sat at the editing table to ensure high octane action in the final trailer of Dabangg 3.

Further, Salman ended saying that no actor has the power to draw the audience in theatres if the film is not good enough.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman's Dabangg 3 is a sure shot hit and the actor is all set to feature in another sequel as he announces his films Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kick 2 releasing in 2020.

