Salman Khan says he has been 'unlucky in love'; Jokes ‘Sirf bhai hu aajkal main’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was recently seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, that released in theatres on the occasion of Eid. The actor has been busy promoting the movie, and post the release of the film, he was seen jetting off to Dubai for an event. Salman Khan will soon be seen in an episode of Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat, wherein he will not only discuss about work, but also his personal life. In a teaser that has surfaced on Instagram, Salman Khan is seen talking about his love life, and responding with humour about how he has been unlucky in love.

Salman Khan jokes ‘Sirf bhai hu aajkal main’

In the teaser of the new episode, Salman Khan is seen answering Rajat Sharma’s question about his ‘move on’ comment from the trailer launch of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman Khan hilariously responded, “Unlucky in love, sir.” Salman was then asked, “Toh aaj kal kaun hai jaan aur kisse kiya hua he commitment? (So who is you jaan these days, and who are you committed to?). Salman had a hilarious reply to this question, and he said that he is just ‘bhai’ these days. He joked that even the ones who should have called him ‘jaan’ are calling him ‘bhai’ now. “Sirf bhai hu aajkal mein! Jinko chahta tha ki jaan banaye woh bhai bula rahi he mujhe toh main kya karu?” said Salman with a laugh. His response left the audience in splits!

Salman Khan’s work front

Salman Khan’s latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji, features an ensemble cast which includes Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Jassi Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh, Palak Tiwari and others. Salman Khan will next be seen in Toger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

