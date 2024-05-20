Salman Khan says he won’t let niece Alizeh Agnihotri write a book on him; here’s why

Salman Khan is often seen engaging in fun banter with the paparazzi and meeting and greeting his fans with lots of love and humbleness. When not busy with work, bhaijaan prefers to stay home and spend quality time with his family.

He is also a doting mamu to young actress Alizeh Agnihotri who was last seen in the heist thriller film Farrey. During an event, Khan revealed why he would never let his niece write a book on him. Read on to know the reason behind it.

Salman Khan reasons why he won’t let Alizeh Agnihotri pen a book on him

Salman Khan’s [professional life is an open book, the story of which is almost known to his ardent fans and followers. However, some aspects of his personal life still stay hidden from the news. Well, his admirers would love to dig deep into this unknown space and know more about the bhaijaan of B-town.

Exploring this idea, actress and host Sophie Choudry quizzed Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri. He asked what title would she choose if she ever had to write a book about the Tiger 3 star.

As the Farrey actress took a pause to come up with an answer, Khan, who was standing next to her at an event said, “I won’t let her write a book on me.” Sharing the reason behind it, he added, “The amount she knows about me,” he giggled leaving everyone in splits.

More about Alizeh Agnihotri

Born to filmmaker Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Alizeh started her acting career as a child actor in the 2008 film Hello starring Sharman Joshi, Sohail Khan, Gul Panag, Isha Koppikar, Amrita Arora, and Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in cameo appearances.

Last year, she made her acting debut as an adult with Farrey. Directed by Soumendra Padhi, the movie also featured Ronit Roy, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Juhi Babbar, and Shilpa Shukla. It is reportedly a remake of the Thai film Bad Genius (2017). As for Salman, he is expected to be a part of the 2025 film titled Sikandar.

