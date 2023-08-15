Salman Khan says 'koi kaam chota ya bada nahi hota' as he recalls doing own chores in jail

Salman Khan is gearing up for the promotions of his upcoming film Tiger 3. He would also get busy shooting for new projects and for another season of Bigg Boss on television. The superstar recently finished his hosting stint for the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. At the grand finale of the show, Salman opened up about his difficult times from the past and recalled his jail time. He also emphasized how any kind of work is important.

Salman Khan recalls doing chores during his time in jail

During the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, which happened on August 14, Salman Khan was seen complimenting Pooja Bhatt, a contestant on the show, for her cleanliness. He told her how the restrooms in the BB house had never looked so spotless. Salman also shared his own experience when he used to clean washrooms during his school time and also in jail. He said, “I have cleaned bathrooms. I used to live in boarding school. I am used to doing my own chores and then even in jail. He also emphasized on the fact that no work should be considered big or small as he added, “Koi kaam bada ya chota nahi hota.”

While interacting with the contestants, Salman also referred to how the films of his fellow actors are doing well at the box office. He mentioned Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, which are currently creating mayhem in the theaters. He was heard saying, “Gadar machane wale Sunny paaji” and "OMG bhi bahut hi badi Hit ho gayi.” He also gave a shout out to the film Dono, in which Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol is making his debut with Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma.

Salman Khan’s work front

Salman’s upcoming film is Tiger 3, which is scheduled to release on November 10. He will be teaming up with Katrina Kaif again and the first teaser is expected to drop very soon. Apart from that, the star has another project in YRF’s spy universe, Tiger vs Pathaan, in which he will collaborate with his dear friend Shah Rukh Khan. Pinkvilla had also exclusively reported that Salman is finally reuniting with Karan Johar after years for Vishnu Vardhan’s action film. The movie will go on floors in the next few months.

