Salman Khan says 'Prem will return' as he CONFIRMS new film with Sooraj Barjatya

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya have worked in many films. The filmmaker has given the audience one of his most popular on-screen characters, Prem. Salman first acted in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), a romantic musical, that also starred Bhagyashree in the lead. His character in the movie gave him a breakthrough. Later, Salman and Sooraj then worked together in Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) with Sonam Kapoor in key roles.

Ever since fans have been eagerly waiting for the director-actor duo to collaborate on a new project. Now, here's a piece of good news for all the fans who were looking forward to seeing Salman in Sooraj 's directorial film. On Wednesday night, the Kick actor attended Uunchai's screening in Mumbai and during an interaction with the media, the duo confirmed that they are collaborating on a new project.

Sooraj Barjatya on creating Salman Khan's Prem series

Sooraj was asked if he has ideas on creating a new version of Salman’s Prem series of characters in his upcoming film. To this, the filmmaker said: “Prem will return,” and added, “title registered.” Further, Salman jokingly said, “Prem will return and he will make sure that he gets married too. Inhone picture ka title bhi announce bhi kar diya, Prem Ki Shaadi.” Meanwhile, with Uunchai, Sooraj Barjatya is making his comeback to direction since Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Salman Khan work front

On the work front, Salman will feature next in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will hit the theatres countrywide on Eid 2023. Directed by Farhan Samji, also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, and Venkatesh Daggubati and also features a cameo by Ram Charan. Next, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor will also reunite with Katrina Kaif for Tiger 3. Salman will also make a special cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan.