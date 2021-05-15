Salman Khan says ‘Radhe is not Wanted’ as he sheds light on former being called the sequel to 2009 blockbuster

Salman Khan has clarified his stance on Radhe being referred to as the sequel to 2009 blockbuster Wanted which was also directed by Prabhudeva with the same titular character.

Released in 2009 Wanted was the remake of Telugu blockbuster Pokiri that skyrocketed Mahesh Babu’s career into superstardom under the direction of Puri Jagannadh. Boney Kapoor bought the rights of the film, appointed maverick choreographer Prabhudeva as the director, and for the lead character called Radhe. The film turned out to be a blockbuster and fans long-awaited the sequel. Salman Khan’s latest Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai “is not Wanted” sequel as per his own admission. In a chat with Hindustan Times, Salman spoke about the plot of Radhe and much more.

“In Wanted there was the suspense of me being a cop and Vinod Khanna being my father. Radhe is not Wanted. There's no suspense in Radhe. " said Salman, whose film released to polarizing response on OTT and theaters. Further speaking on Radhe, he said, "It's full on entertainment, good music, superb action, very good plot." Salman elaborated the plot and mentioned that it is about Radhe’s commitment to a boy that will clean the city by going against the big bad menacing villains including Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati.

Radhe has generated a massive uproar on social media as “BoycottRadhe” trended on Twitter from the SSR fans. Radhe will have a little to nothing theatrical business in India due to theaters being shut across the country but has been doing pretty decent in the other territories including Dubai where people lined up to watch Salman on a big screen. Radhe is not the sequel to Wanted, which suggests that the makers of the latter could still reignite the film with Salman for his die-hard fans.

Also Read| Radhe Overseas Opening Day: Salman Khan collects approx. Rs 4.75 crore plus at the box office in Covid Times

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×