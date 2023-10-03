Salman Khan says Tiger 3 is 'as big as it can get'; reflects on completing 35 years in Bollywood

Salman Khan has been a part of several successful films in his career. One of the most iconic roles in recent decades has to be of RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore. Khan will be reprising the role in Tiger 3. Recently, the actor opened up about the Maneesh Sharma directorial and what it is like to complete 35 years in Bollywood.

Salman Khan talks about Tiger 3 and completing 35 years in showbiz

Salman Khan made his acting debut in 1988 with Biwi Ho To Aisi and he completed 35 years in Bollywood recently. The superstar opened up about it and said, “People who have loved me since my debut, made me realise on social media that I have completed 35 years in cinema! It is a very special moment for me, filled with nostalgia, love, so much joy and also the pain when things didn’t go as per plan. But I have loved every minute of my journey in the Hindi film industry.”

Khan also spoke about celebrating the occasion with Tiger 3. "I’m glad to celebrate this personal milestone with the release of Tiger 3! I know that my fans love to see me doing action and I hope Tiger 3 is the perfect gift that they have been waiting for!", he added. The actor also said, "I love doing big action spectacles and Tiger 3 is as big as it can get."

Salman Khan is declared a traitor in 'Tiger ka message'

Last week, the makers of Tiger 3 released a video titled 'Tiger Ka Message' in which Salman's character opens up about his situation. He says that he has been labeled as a traitor to India after two decades of selfless service. In order to clear his family and save his reputation, Tiger will embark on a dangerous mission.

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, it is a part of the YRF spy universe. The film is slated to be released theatrically on November 10, coinciding with Diwali festival. The first film in the franchise, Ek Tha Tiger, was released in 2012. It was followed by a sequel titled Tiger Zinda Hai which was released in 2017.

