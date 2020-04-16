Salman Khan schools violators of Coronavirus lockdown with a strong message, calls them 'jokers'

Salman Khan took to social media to spread a message where he strongly urges people to stay home so that they can keep their own families safe while asking people to follow the instructions from the government. Check out the video here.

has been in the news constantly for doing the good deeds amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. The actor has not only supported 25,000 daily wage workers from the Bollywood industry but continues to extend his support to those in need. Salman recently helped out female workers in Malegaon and sent them essentials and the same was in the news. The actor has not just transferred money to the accounts of daily wage workers, but he also sent them essentials, and the same has been all over the news. And while he is at it, the actor also seems to have a strong message for people, the entire nation and every single person watching him where he has asked them to stay home and stay safe so that their own people and those around them can be safe.

Salman went on to share a 10-minute long video on social media and had quite a long message for everyone. He first greeted everyone but then went on to remind everyone how this is not the Bigg Boss on TV and that the Bigg Boss of life has begun. He added how there are people who aren't listening to the government and 'ulanghan kar rahe hi.' He also went on to highlight how he came here (to his farmhouse) for two days for a holiday and it turned into a real holiday only.

Salman spoke about the rules that he has imposed here and how there are many people here, including family members and people for work but they have turned into friends. He narrated how while talking to the policeman, the person who went out to take ration and removed his mask, but the police asked that person to put it back. Salman spoke about how people need to understand the mental state of patients who have tested positive for COVID 19, and said that people who are positive are now wondering that they did not wear the mask while those who are negative are repeating the mistakes. He also emphasized the importance of why the Government has asked us to do things that it has, including staying home, praying at home, not meeting friends, etc.

He also seemed to have given fans watching the video an earful and questioned people not listening to the government. He also said how if people would have followed the instructions, the lockdown would have come to an end and if people stayed home, they wouldn't have gone a beating from the police. He also highlighted the people can go out, they only have to wear masks and go alone. He also said how the government has assured that ration will be available. Salman highlighted how everyone has been doing their duties in such difficult times and that those working on the frontlines by putting their life in danger, they might also get this virus, but they are still working so that they can stop the Coronavirus.

He said how there are people who are suddenly going out even though they never went out, and how people are being pelted stones, those people who are working for them. He also said that people are running away from hospitals and he is left wondering how where are they fighting after all. He also saluted those who have been struggling without food and trying to save their families. He added how there are certain 'jokers' who are not listening and these are the people who will put an end to the lives of their own people. He said how the only thing people have to do is stay home, and they must.

He said how this started in China and it is over there but we are struggling. In addition, he asked people to respect people who have been working, respect people who have been fighting this virus. He asked everyone to be careful and also added that we must pray that the time does not come when the military has to be called to stop people from doing the wrong thing.

Well, Salman's message is one that must be heard, and people who aren't following the rules, must abide by it. Fans went on to hail the actor for doing this and taking the initiative to spread the necessary information along with sending across a strong message that is needed in such tough times.

Check out a glimpse of Salman Khan's video here and the entire video on his Instagram:

