Salman Khan sends 'best wishes' to Aayush Sharma for his next film AS03

The 'Kick' actor wrote, "Best wishes … #AayushSharma #AS03" as he shared the video. In the video, Aayush is seen in a bulked-up avatar. His ripped body has definitely grabbed everyone's attention. Earlier, he shared the first look and wrote in Hindi, "Kuch logo ke liye raja, kuch ke liye rakshas. Kuch logo ke liye acha, kuch ke liye bura. Kaun hun main? The hunt begins soon ! #HappyDusshera #AS03." Have a look:

Superstar Salman Khan , who is often seen treating his fans with cool pictures, was seen sending 'best wishes' to his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma for his upcoming film AS03. On Wednesday, Aayush dropped the first look teaser of his next project. Salman took to Twitter and shared the same teaser video.

Speaking about the film, Aayush earlier said that AS03 is a special film to him. He also said that it has an 'astonishing concept'. The actor shared in a statement, "AS03 is a very special film with an astonishing concept that instantly connected with me. This is a very unique, intriguing and exciting film, with an extremely skilled team employed to deliver the best for the exemplary vision and concept. I am amazed everyday working on it, and looking forward for the audience to explore this world."

Aayush made his Bollywood debut with Loveyatri which was backed by Salman. He later featured in Antim: The Final Truth which was also produced by the superstar.

On the professional front, Salman is currently busy shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam and South star Venkatesh. Ram Charan will be seen grooving to one of the songs with Salman. The actor also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez. He is also busy shooting for his reality game show, Bigg Boss 16.

