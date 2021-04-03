Salman Khan sends birthday wishes to Ajay Devgn with all the ‘health, happiness, success’ as he turns 52

On Ajay Devgn's 52nd birthday, actor Salman Khan wished him with a heartwarming note. Take a look.

, who turned a year older, was stormed with birthday wishes from all his die-hard fans on the internet. As the star turned 52, netizens took to their social media handles to wish the actor on his special day. Among all the heartfelt messages, one particular one stood out the most and it was none other than . The actor shared a blast from the past by posting a still from his reality TV show Bigg Boss where he can be seen standing next to the Singham actor.

While sharing the throwback picture on his Insta handle, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star also penned an emotional note for his friend. He wrote, “Happy birthday brother, wish u all the health, happiness, success... Stay blessed stay safe.” The beautiful note truly touched everyone. Fans of the stars were taken aback by the heartwarming note Salman wrote for Ajay. Fans wished the actor under the post and one user wrote, “King of a million hearts” showing their admiration for the stars.

Meanwhile, on the actor’s big day, his wife and actress Kajol also quirkily wished him on social media. The star posted a picture of her husband holding a camera with a serious expression on his face and he fulfills his work duties, and captioned it, “Tried getting a selfie but the only “selfie” I could manage was his “self” with another camera.. doing what makes him happiest! Happy Birthday... today and always @ajaydevgn.”

