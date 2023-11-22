Salman Khan sends gratitude to fans as Tiger 3 hits 400 cr mark globally; says ‘Milestones are always special’

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3 was released on Diwali, November 12 this year. The YRF Spy Universe film recently hit 400 crore worldwide and has broken the record as the biggest-ever Diwali hit in the history of Hindi cinema. Read on to find out what Salman Khan has to say about his latest achievement.

Salman Khan calls Tiger 3 surpassing 400 crore worldwide 'amazing'

In a recent statement, Salman Khan reacted to Tiger 3 crossing Rs 400 crore worldwide. With this, Salman now has two out of the top 3 all-time biggest-grossing films to release on Diwali - Tiger 3 & Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Reacting to the massive success, the actor said, "It is quite amazing that two of my most loved characters Prem and Tiger have entertained people so much on Diwali! As an actor, I have only looked to create memories for people through my brand of cinema and I’m fortunate that they have loved me back.”

He further added, "Milestones are always special but what’s even more amazing is creating characters that stay in the hearts of audiences forever." Salman said that he is hoping people will always cherish Prem and Tiger equally. "Because for me both these characters have given me unanimous appreciation. So, I can’t choose one over the other," added he.

Continuing the same, Salman said that Prem and Tiger have made Diwali special for families and audiences across all age groups.

About Tiger 3

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist in the film. Tiger 3 is running successfully in theatres after releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

