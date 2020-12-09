Salman Khan sends the internet into meltdown as he flaunts his chiselled body post workout in shirtless PHOTO

Salman Khan took to social media to share a shirtless photo after his workout session at the gym. The Radhe star left the internet swooning over his ripped muscles and toned body in the shirtless avatar.

When it comes to naming a superstar who can clearly be called a true fitness lover, 's name comes to mind. The Radhe star is quite particular about his diet and workout and never skips his routine, no matter where he is. Thanks to a strict fitness routine, the superstar always manages to leave the internet in awe of his bulked-up muscles, and today, he shared a sneak peek of his ripped physique on social media. Salman shared a shirtless post workout photo on social media and set the internet on fire.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the handsome star shared a photo in which he could be seen sweating it out at the gym. He is seen posing with an intense expression post his workout session. Seeing his ripped biceps and washboard abs, fans just could not stop gushing over his shirtless avatar. Often, Salman treats fans with his shirtless photos and flaunts his ripped body. Even amid the lockdown, when he was staying at his farmhouse, Salman shared several photos similar to this and left fans in awe.

As soon as Salman dropped the photo, fans started dropping fire emoticons in the comments. Certain celebs like Anita Hassanandini, Ravi Dubey, and others also commented on Salman Khan's shirtless and chiselled avatar.

Take a look at Salman Khan's photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman had wrapped up his film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with in October. The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The film is helmed by Prabhudheva. The new release date of the film is yet to be announced. Besides this, Salman reportedly will also be seen in Mahesh Manjrekar's film, Antim, co-starring Aayush Sharma.

Credits :Salman Khan Instagram

