Salman Khan sends out a beautiful example of unity in diversity amidst Coronavirus pandemic; Take a look

Salman Khan sends out a message of unity in diversity through his social media post and wins the internet.

once again won the hearts of the fans sharing a beautiful message on social media. The actor is one of the most influential celebrities in India. Salman's stardom knows no bounds and the number of people that gather outside his Galaxy apartment in Mumbai on Eid and on his birthday is crystal clear proof of the same. While there are not fewer instances where Salman Khan has impressed his fans with his candidness and philanthropic activities but his recent social media only adds to the list.

Salman Khan took to his social media handle and sent out a beautiful message of university in diversity amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. The picture shows two men belonging to two different religions praying to God in their respective homes amidst the ongoing crisis. His post directs at people setting an example for the society to follow irrespective of their caste, creed or religion. "Setting examples... #IndiaFightsCorona," Salman Khan captioned his post.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has been sharing a number of memes to keep his fans entertained during the social distancing phase. One of the videos shared by him shows a scene from his iconic film Maine Pyaar Kiya recreated to suit the Coronavirus situation in the country and it is hilarious. Another video shows him chilling with a black horse amidst the quarantine phase. Salman Khan has been social distancing along with his family in their farmhouse in Panvel and often he gives his fans a glimpse of his quarantine life.

