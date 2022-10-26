Salman Khan sets the Internet on fire with his unique Bhai Dooj wish; Leaves fans mighty impressed

Superstar Salman Khan was seen not attending any Bollywood Diwali party this year as he was down with dengue. After recovering well, he was seen making a starry appearance at Aayush Sharma's birthday bash on Tuesday night in the city. On the occasion of Bhai Dooj today, Salman decided to surprise his fans on social media. He shared a cool shirtless picture of himself.

Salman chose a unique style to wish his fans on the special occasion of Bhai Dooj. In the picture, Bhai is seen flaunting his chiselled and lean physique. The monochromatic shot shows Salman candidly posing while donning cool sunnies. His washboard abs and rugged look totally have our hearts. Sharing the picture with his fans on Instagram, he wrote, "Happy bhai dooj.." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the picture, it took the internet by storm in no time. Fans were seen going gaga over his shirtless look. One of the fans wrote, "Mast re baba...machayenge." Another fan commented, "Swagger". Others were seen calling him 'handsome' and 'bhaijaan'.

Work front

Salman was busy shooting for Bigg Boss 16. But after he was diagnosed with dengue, Karan Johar stepped in as the new host. Reportedly, Salman will shoot for this week's episode soon. Speaking of his films, he has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. It will be released on Eid 2023. He will be also seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The most-awaited film will release on Diwali next year. Apart from this, Salman has Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez in the pipeline. He is also in talks with Anees Bazmee for No Entry 2.