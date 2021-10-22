Salman Khan shares Aayush Sharma's transformation into Rahulia for Antim in new poster as theatres reopen

On Friday, theatres in Maharashtra reopened their doors to cinema lovers as per the new Government guidelines amid COVID 19 pandemic and it left Btown excited. Celebrating the theatre reopening, Salman Khan also treated fans with a glimpse of Aayush Sharma's transformation into Rahulia for Antim: The Final Truth as he dropped a new motion poster as a teaser. The superstar ensured that his fans get a glimpse of Aayush's massive transformation into a ripped gangster for their upcoming film.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Salman shared a motion poster featuring Aayush as Rahulia from Antim. In the poster, we can see Aayush in a beefed-up avatar. His ripped muscles clubbed with his robust built and glowering stare is bound to leave you intrigued about the upcoming actioner. Aayush's look as Rahulia in Antim is a stark departure from his lean and guy-next-door avatar in his previous film. Sharing the motion poster, Salman celebrated theatre reopening and wrote, "Antim mein jab Rahul bana Rahulia theatres bhi khul gaye... #AayushAsRahulia."

Throwing light on the journey of Aayush Sharma's transformation to Rahulia, director Mahesh Manjrekar praised his leading actor in a statement. He said, "Aayush is the life and soul of Antim. I could see the change in him, slowly, I could see him as Rahulia. When I came on board, I had a one on one with Aayush, I hadn't seen LoveYatri that time and I decided not to, because I didn't want to form an opinion about what Aayush can do. I found Aayush very sensible, aware of cinema that we have today. I initially thought I would have to work very hard on him but when I came on the sets I was surprised, he was so deep-clawed in the film, he was ready to adapt and he knew what was the character all about. He was fantastic from day one, there was scenes that surprised me, he was always there, spot on, whatever was required of the role, he was there delivering."

Meanwhile, previously, Salman had shared a poster featuring him and Aayush's characters in Antim. With it, he had announced the release date of the film. A special song on Ganesh Chaturthi, 'Vighnaharta' was also released and it featured Salman, Aayush with Varun Dhawan. Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and is all set to release in theatres on November 26, 2021.

